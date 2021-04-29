Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 2800 block of 20th Street. A witness told officers that they heard multiple loud bangs at 2:15 p.m. Monday and “dropped to the floor of their residence for cover.” The witness’ home was struck with a bullet above the front door frame. Other witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle speeding north on 20th Street. Crime Scene Unit detectives later recovered a a number of spent shell casings in the street.
• SHOOTING: Police are also investigating a shooting incident in the 500 block of Seventh Street. Officers said they reported to a call of “shots heard” in the area of Seventh Street and Ferry Avenue at 12:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers said they found a white 2019 Toyota Camry “with multiple bullet holes throughout the vehicle.” Police said the vehicle was unoccupied when they arrived, but the front passenger and driver’s side rear doors were open. Officers said there were multiple gun shots on the body of the vehicle and a large grouping of bullet holes in the front windshield. Police also said they found a dozen spent shell casings in the front passenger seat. The vehicle was identified as a rental. Officers later found additional spent shell casings in the road south of the Toyota.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating another shooting incident in the area of 19th Street and Walnut Avenue. A witness told officers that they were in the area, at 10:36 p.m. Monday when they saw another vehicle “fly” past them, going south on 19th Street. The witness said the car stopped a few cars ahead and a passenger in the vehicle fired three shots out of their window. The car then drove west on Walnut Avenue. Crime Scene Unit detectives found spent shell casings in the street. The incident was captured on video by nearby security cameras.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a report of a vehicle stolen from the 3000 block of Highland Avenue. A woman told police that she had gone to a bar there at 11:40 p.m. Saturday and had left the car parked with the motor running. The victim said when she came out of the bar at 11:45 p.m., her 2015 Toyota Camry was gone. Police said there were no witnesses to the theft but that the vehicle had been reported involved in an accident at another location at about the same time as the reported theft. The victim was issued a citation for leaving her vehicle running and unattended.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 400 block of Fifth Street. A male victim told officers that he “got beat up and they took my money” at 2:40 a.m. Sunday but the man was unable to tell police where the robbery took place or provide any suspect information. The victim said he had been hit several times with an unknown object. Officers said the victim’s face was swollen and covered with blood.
