Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 700 block of Pine Avenue. A female victim told officers that some time between 9:30 p.m. April 22 and 11:15 a.m. Tuesday someone broke into her apartment by kicking-in the front door. The victim said items of clothing, a 70-inch TV and a lawnmower were taken from the apartment.
• BURGLARY: Police are also investigating a burglary in the 500 block of Main Street. A construction worker told officers that sometime between 4 p.m. Monday and 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, someone entered a building he was working on and took tools valued at $1,115.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday. Terrance D. Hale, 38, 2216 21st St., was charged with third-degree grand larceny. Hale is accused of taking more than $3,800 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 8700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 1 p.m. Saturday. Luis A. Ortiz, 43, of Ninth St., was charged with petit larceny. Ortiz is accused of taking 15 cans of Red Bull without paying for them.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1700 block of LaSalle Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 10 p.m. April 21 and 2 p.m. April 22 someone broke into his duplex apartment by kicking-in the front door. The victim said nine windows in the apartment were smashed.
• ARREST: A Grand Island man was arrested after an incident in the 3700 block of DeVeaux Street at 12:34 a.m. Sunday. Jordan W. Wishman, 23, of Grand Island Blvd., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. A homeowner told police that Wishman had attempted to kick-in his front door.
