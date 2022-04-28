Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of Niagara Street. Officers responded to a burglar alarm at 3:50 a.m. Monday and found a glass front door of a business smashed. Video security cameras inside the business captured three male suspects taking what police said was "hookah hasish" from behind a cabinet. The suspects were last shown running away from the business.
• BURGLARY: Police are also investigating a burglary at an electrical substation in the 1600 block of New Road. A utility company employee told police that sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday, someone entered the substation grounds by unknown means and attempted to steal a truck and trailer by driving through a fence. The suspect caused extensive damage to the fence and to the trailer but was unsuccessful in moving the truck off the substation property.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the Amtrak rail station in the 800 block of Depot Avenue. An employee told police that sometime between 9:46 and 10:02 a.m. Friday, a female suspect stole a wheelchair, used to assist disabled passengers, from the station. The incident was captured on video by the station's security cameras.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 3200 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. A female victim told police that sometime between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Monday, someone broke into her 2013 Ford Fusion by unknown means. The victim said $900 cash, a pair of sneakers, a jacket and a necklace were taken from the vehicle.
• BURGLARY: Officers are investigating a burglary in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue. The owner of the property told police that around 3 a.m. Sunday, an undisclosed number of male suspects cut through a fence that was surrounding the property and forced their way into three buildings on the property. The suspects reportedly caused $5,000 in damage to the buildings and stole undisclosed items, valued at $200,000.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 500 block of 93rd Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into a shed on the side of his property, by cutting off a padlock. The victim said a 2020 Honda CFR 250 dirt bike was taken from the shed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.