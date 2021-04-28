Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 1800 block of Ontario Avenue. A woman told officers that she was in the area at 9 p.m. Tuesday when when a male suspect forcibly took a "wristlet" from her. The suspect reportedly fled in an unknown direction.
• SHOOTING: Officers are looking into a reported shooting incident in the 1100 block of LaSalle Avenue at 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots and saw what appeared to be a male victim getting into an SUV and fleeing east bound on LaSalle Avenue. Witnesses said the male appeared to be "grabbing at the back of his leg as if he were shot." Police said they found a large pile of broken glass and multiple spent shell casings in the roadway.
• SHOOTING: Officers are also investigating a reported shooting in the 1500 block alley of Whitney Avenue at 2:20 p.m. Saturday. After responding to the scene, officers said they found 10 spent shell casings. Nearby security cameras appeared to have captured the incident on video. The video shows two male suspects opening fire on a male victim runs away west on Pierce Avenue. Both shooters appeared to be armed with black handguns.
