Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident involving "a moped-style" vehicle in the area of 11th Street and Pierce Avenue at 11:54 p.m. Friday. Barbara J. Dickenson, 30, of Fourth St., was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and an ATV equipment violation/no helmet. Police said they spotted the moped with a driver and passenger, neither wearings helmets and no taillights. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to pull over and went "off-road" through Legends Park. A short time later, other officers located the moped at Main Street and Portage Road and again tried to stop it. The driver again fled from police, crossing Whirlpool Avenue and entering the state park trial. The moped stopped and the passenger, later identified as Dickenson got off the vehicle. As officers approached on foot, the male driver yelled, "Get on' before diving away, south on the trail, without Dickenson.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 1300 block of Whitney Avenue. A female victim told officers that she was walking in the area, with a male companion at 2:15 p.m. Friday when a vehicle pulled up next to them and three female suspects and a male suspect, dressed like a female, got out and confronted them over her Michael Kors purse. The suspects then pushed the victim to the ground and took the purse before fleeing in the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Military Road at 12:50 p.m. Saturday. Michael J. Paonessa, 32, of Niagara St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no driver's license, improper license plates, and illegal window tinting. Paonessa was also found in possession of driver's licenses and social services benefit cards not in his name.
• SHOOTING: Officers are looking into a pair of shooting incidents in the 500 block of 19th Street and 400 block of 23rd Street. A female victim told police that a male suspect shot multiple BBs through her apartment window on 19th Street at 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The suspect was identified as a passenger in a white car. Another female victim told officers that around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, a suspect shot a BB through the front window of her home on 23rd Street.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Officers are investigating an incident of criminal mischief in the 2600 block of Sprint Street. A male victim told police that at 12:20 p.m. Saturday he found the rear window of his 2007 Ford Mustang shattered and a broken brick on the hood of his car. A witness told officers that sometime overnight an unknown group of suspects had been throwing bricks from a nearby vacant building at cars in the parking lot where the damaged Mustang was located.
