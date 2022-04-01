Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 3300 block of Ninth Street. A building manager told officers that sometime between 2 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into a vacant apartment by kicking-in the front and back doors. The victim said the apartment was vandalized, but nothing was taken.
• ARREST: A Tonawanda man was arrested on charges after a traffic stop in the 8000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 1:31 a.m. Thursday. Kenneth N. Shucraft, 43, 52 Raintree Island, Apt. 1, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no headlights and failure to notify an address change. Officers said they also recovered spent shell casings and suspected crack cocaine from inside the car.
