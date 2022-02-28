Niagara Falls
SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Ontario Avenue. Patrol officers said they responded to a call of "shots fired" in that area at 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses reported seeing two suspects firing what appeared to be handguns and officers said they located "multiple spent shell casings." The suspects were last seen running west on Ontario Avenue.
SHOOTING: Police are also investigating a shooting in the area of 22nd Street and Niagara Avenue. Patrol officers said they responded to a call of "possible shots fired" at 6:30 .m. Saturday. At the scene, officers said they found "numerous spent shell casings in the intersection" and "dark shattered glass, possibly from a vehicle with tinted windows."
THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 2:22 p.m. Friday. A manager told police that a female suspect attempted to take a cart, filled with items, out of the store without paying for the merchandise. The manager confronted the suspect, who fled in a gray 2018 Toyota Corolla. The items in the cart were valued at more than $184.
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2900 block of 22nd Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 5 and 9 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into his apartment by kicking-in the front door. The victim said two flat screen TVs were damaged during the break-in.
BURGLARY: Police are also investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 12 and 12:45 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into her home by kicking-in the front door. The victim said a 32 inch TV and two Playstation4 gaming systems were taken from the home.
