Niagara Falls
ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. Keyoira Havilynn-Elaine Gibson, 22, 545 20th St. Apt. 3, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $78 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 400 block of 24th Street at 3 a.m. Thursday. Eric Carl Shimmel, 37, 1841 Pierce Ave.,was charged with third-degree menacing and second-degree harassment.
