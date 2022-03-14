Niagara Falls
SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Fifth Street. A male victim told officers that he and another man were walking int the area at 10:15 p.m. Sunday, when he saw a car parked on the side of the road. The victim said someone in the car fired a single gunshot at him, striking him in the left should blade. The victim was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment of his wound.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle theft from the 1500 block of Pine Avenue at 5:14 a.m. Sunday. A male victim told police that he parked his 2018 Ford F-150 in a convenience store parking and went inside to purchase food, while leaving the vehicle unlocked and the engine running. The man said when he came out of the store, his vehicle was gone.
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 600 block of Seventh Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between March 4 and 12:23 p.m. Friday, someone broke into his apartment by unknown means. The victim said three large flat screen TVs, a sound system, some speakers, a pair of Xbox game systems, a couch and a bed were taken from the apartment. The victim was incarcerated on drug related charges during the time frame of the burglary.
