Niagara Falls
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Police are investing a rash of criminal incidents in the 2700 and 2900 blocks of 20th Street and the 1500 and 1700 blocks of Centre Avenue 12:01 a.m.and 12:30 p.m. Friday. Officers said they found 16 vehicles on 20th Street that had multiple tires punctured or slashed. On Centre Avenue, officers reported 4 vehicles had multiple tires slashed or punctured.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 2700 block of 20th Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 12:01 and 9:20 a.m. Friday, someone stole a miter saw off the porch of a home he was renovating. The victim also said 10 solar powered landscaping lights were taken from the front yard of the home.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police said he created a disturbance outside a bar in the 8600 block of Buffalo Avenue at 2:11 a.m. Saturday. Joshua Rashaun Wynn, 39, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 5:10 p.m. Saturday. Employees told police that four male suspects entered the business and took 5 gallons of waterproofing stain and sealer, a gallon of paint and a spray painter. The merchandise was valued at $1,545. The theft was captured on video by store security cameras.
