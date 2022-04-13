Niagara Falls
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A male victim told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, someone enter the trunk of his vehicle by unknown means. The victim said a roll of quarters, a pair of work gloves and a pocket knife were taken form the trunk.
THEFT: Officers are also looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1800 block of Weston Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday, someone broke into his vehicle by unknown means. The victim said a radio, valued at $500, was taken from the vehicle.
