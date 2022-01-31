Niagara Falls
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle theft from the 600 block of 25th Street. A GrubHub driver told police that he was making a delivery, at 1:31 p.m. Friday, and when he returned to his rented 2020 Hyundai it was gone. A witness observed the vehicle being taken by a male suspect. The car rental agency told police the car is equipped with a GPS tracker.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2000 block of Pine Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 7:30 and 8L21 p.m. Friday, someone broke into her Nissan Pathfinder by unknown means. The victim said a number of credit cards were taken form the vehicle.
ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the occurred somewhere on Orleans Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A female victim told officers she was "driving around" with friends when she received a text message to pick up another friend. That friend asked to be driven to Orleans Avenue. The victim said that when they arrived on Orleans Avenue, a male suspect got into the vehicle, pulled out a gun and demanded "everything she had." The suspect grabbed the victim's book bag and then got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 17th Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 2:45 and 8:35 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into his home by forcing open a rear door. The victim said a PlayStation5 game system, a 70 inch TV, 2 Michael Kors watches, a Karl Lagerfeld watch, a gold necklace and some cash was taken from the home.
