Niagara Falls
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Ferry Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Friday, someone broke into her vacant house that she was renovating by kicking-in a rear door. The victim said some power tools and hand tools, valued at more than $3,100, and a Canon camera was taken from the home.
ARREST: Three people were arrested after officers broke up a dice game in the 1000 block of 19th Street at 11:48 p.m. Friday. Jazzie Capri Bennett, 27, 3344 Ninth St., Orlando M. McClain, 24, 1508 Cleveland Ave., and Cortez Devon Davis, 32, 2602 1/2 Pine Ave., were each charged with loitering for the person of gambling.
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 3500 block of Chapin Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 4 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into her home by breaking a window. The victim said jewelry and cash, valued at more than $500, was taken from the home.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2400 block of South Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 8:45 and 8:50 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into her unlocked and running 2019 Mercedes Benz and took her purse.
