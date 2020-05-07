Niagara Falls police were called early Thursday to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Ninth Street, with initial reports indicating that at least one person has died at the scene.
Initial reports from the scene indicate that a second person has been taken to a local hospital with injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate.
This is a developing story and the Niagara Gazette will provide additional information as it is made available.
