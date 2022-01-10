Pinnacle names new leader

Pinnacle Community Services has announced the internal promotion of Larissa Bachman to the position of chief operating officer, responsible for overseeing and leading day to day operations and executing the agency’s strategic plan. The COO works across internal agency departments to ensure program quality, effectiveness, compliance and efficiency.
Bachman has been an integral part of advancing Pinnacle’s Domestic Violence Services program’s reach in the community; helping to raise awareness, provide education on domestic violence and highlighting the services Pinnacle has to offer. She has been involved in the Family Violence Intervention Project, Niagara County Council on Elder Abuse, as well as the agency’s Trauma Informed Care Committee. She received her Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University at Buffalo and has devoted her professional career to helping others.
“Larissa has been serving Pinnacle since 2015 as both the Director of Passage Domestic Violence Program and previously as the Community Advocacy Project (CAP) Coordinator,” Laura Pennington, CEO of Pinnacle Community Services said. “We are excited for her appointment and look forward to her leadership. She has continued to provide exceptional quality service and is tirelessly focused on addressing the needs of the people Pinnacle supports. With a true passion for the mission and vision for the agency."
“I am extremely excited to start in this new role and expand my scope of work within the organization. I am looking forward to supporting Pinnacle’s collaborative efforts to enhance and strengthen the community, ultimately working to have lasting impact on the lives of those we serve,” Larissa said.
Pinnacle Community Services has been serving the Niagara County community for over 126 years. The mission, “Side by Side, Step by Step…we strengthen our community by supporting and empowering individuals and families on their journey,” is critical in providing hope and security to the people Pinnacle supports. For more information on Pinnacle Community Services and the array of programs they provide in the community, please visit www.PInnaclecs.org .
