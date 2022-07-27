BUFFALO — Steve Pigeon, a longtime political powerbroker in Western New York, left the U.S. District Court in Buffalo on Wednesday in handcuffs and in the custody of United States marshals.
It was an inglorious end to a life in politics that once saw Pigeon moving in the circles of presidents, governors, members of Congress and virtually anyone seeking local office on the Niagara Frontier.
Pigeon was sentenced on Wednesday to a four-month federal prison term for his October 2018 guilty plea to an indictment that charged him with arranging an illegal political donation to the 2014 re-election campaign of then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Neither Cuomo nor his campaign faced any charges of wrong-doing.
The donation came from a Canadian businessman with online gaming interests. Donations to elections from foreign nationals are prohibited by federal law.
Appearing before U.S. District Court Judge Richard Arcara, Pigeon, 61, expressed regret for his actions and said he accepted responsibility.
“I’m very sorry,” he told the judge.
The sentencing hearing stretched from just after noon until the mid-afternoon, after Arcara met privately with federal prosecutors and Pigeon’s defense team and then took a second break before finally handing down his sentence. Under the terms of a plea deal, Arcara could have sentenced Pigeon to up to six months in prison or no prison time at all.
At one point in the proceedings, the judge expressed difficulty in reaching his sentencing decision. He told the courtroom, “This isn’t easy.”
The sentencing came roughly seven years after Pigeon’s home was raided by a team of state and federal law enforcement agents. They left with computers and bankers boxes stuffed with documents.
Four years later, he pleaded guilty to both the federal charges and state charges stemming from the bribery of a state supreme court justice. He is scheduled to be sentenced on the state charges later today.
Both cases were repeatedly delayed over the intervening years because Pigeon, as part of his plea deals, had agreed to cooperate with state and federal investigators looking into alleged political corruption in Western New York. It’s not clear whether Pigeon’s cooperation has yielded any tangible results.
As part of his pleas, Pigeon has also surrendered his license to practice law.
Pigeon faces additional legal trouble as a result of his December indictment relating to the rape of a young girl in 2016. He has been charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, one count of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree criminal sexual act, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that Pigeon is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse and sexual conduct with a child who was less than 11-years-old at a location in Erie County between November 2016 and December 2016.
Pigeon has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has suggested that the case against him is a “set up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.