A petition asking for the resignation of Executive Director Amy Lewis of the Niagara SPCA has gathered over 1,000 signatures on Change.org. The petition comes one year after Lewis succeeded Tim Brennan, who who was terminated by the shelter’s board in 2021.
Lewis has been championed as responsible for heralding a “No Kill” policy for the shelter in 2012. In 2018 Lewis departed to pursue other endeavors. Brennan took over for 2 years before Lewis returned.
Is it reform or revenge?
The petition, “Reform Niagara SPCA” has circulated on Facebook pages “Justice for Nova and many others!” authored by Matt Frankino and the personal page of Sophia Mazikowski who wrote the petition. Mazikowski and Frankino have grievances over the neuter and spay operations at the shelter which allegedly resulted in Mazikowski’s kitten, Luna, bearing a very large scar and Frankino’s puppy, Nova, dying on the operation table.
Jen Pitarresi, president of the Niagara SPCA Board of Directors, issued a press release calling the posts a “social media campaign” of disgruntled ex-employees who were hijacking Frankino’s grief.
“Former Executive Director Tim Brennan and other former employees connected to his failed administration have sought to use this unfortunate circumstance and the families most affected. This is clear from a simple review of the social media postings,” said the press release, which also said the board had investigated the death and found no fault on the part of the staff or Lewis.
“The board stands behind our Executive Director and her staff and therefore, she will continue to serve our shelter and the animals of this community” the release said.
Pitarressi in a phone interview, would not divulge the names of her board. She said the names were not on the website because it is undergoing reconstruction.
Mazikowski said Brennan had reached out after she wrote the petition and was a friend of her grandmother, but she did not know him before this situation.
“When I was the executive director, we allowed people to have their own vet spay/neuter any animal they wanted from the shelter, as long as they agreed to pay for it,” Brennan said via messaged. “We would do a foster-to-adopt agreement and when they came back with the documentation from their vet that the dog/cat was sterilized, we’d finalize the adoption. Worked great! Not sure when the SPCA stopped allowing potential adopters to do this. It definitely helped to get more animals adopted while alleviating the workload for our infirmary, so it was a win-win.”
Luna’s spay, Mazikowski said, was “disgusting,” but the ultimate reason she wrote the petition was the loss of Frankino’s dog, Nova, who reportedly died of unseen congenital diseases on the table.
“Matt helped me a lot, and is the reason I started this petition,” Mazikowski said. “Matt’s like my ‘partner’ in this whole thing. Me and Matt converse on everything before anything is done. He started the ‘Justice for Nova’ page and I’m an admin(istrator) on that, so we work on that together. We work on a lot together.”
Budik was unable to respond to inquiry after being called at the Niagara SPCA. His office in Clarence Center said he had retired from private practice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.