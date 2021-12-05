Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Periods of light snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.