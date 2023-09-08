Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her visit to Ukraine a year ago and her time as the Democratic leader in the House, at the Capitol in Washington, April 19, 2023. Pelosi said Friday, Sept. 8, that she will run for reelection to another term in Congress as Democrats work to win back the majority in 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)