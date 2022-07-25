Lewiston has plenty of artists who share their work over the course of a season.
The community will soon host an artist from one of Western New York’s most prominent families.
Patti Thomas, wife of Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas, will be displaying some of her original artwork on Friday at the Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen in Lewiston.
The exhibit is called “Gallo and the Ghost: Art Expo,” done in collaboration with the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation. Proceeds from the exhibition will support Heart, Love & Soul, the non-profit food relief and social services agency in Niagara Falls.
Michael Hibbard, owner of Gallo’s restaurants, said he and Patti have been conversing back and forth about what to do for an outdoor art exhibition. He said they have been working on the project for the past two to three months.
“We started talking about different ideas about how to do something at Gallo,” Hibbard said. “She liked the vision I had for this, so we teamed up on it.”
Patti first started painting as a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic after being encouraged by one of her friends. Her artist biography describes her work as a commentary on real-life situations and characters that are rooted in random, whimsical and comical events.
“I have an overly creative imagination that I let run wild and pop at the seams,” her bio reads.
This will be the first outdoor exhibit for Patti, who has done art under the name The Ghost. She has done several indoor exhibitions of her art across the country, including one from September to October last year at Buffalo State College’s Burchfield Penney Art Center.
Not only will Patti’s artwork be displayed, but some of the imagery from her art will be projected onto the Gallo building and courtyard area. DJ Milk, who performs at Buffalo Bills games, will be present to play music and help with the lighting and projectors.
Some past and present Buffalo Bills players, including Thurman Thomas, plan on attending the exhibition.
Being part of displays like this is nothing new for Hibbard, having previously worked to create contemporary sculptures across the country, but curating an exhibition like this is something new to him, too.
“I’m excited to showcase not only what we can do at Gallo, but also showcase her to the area as well,” Hibbard said.
Representatives from Heart, Love & Soul will also be on hand, with a portion of ticket sales and merchandise sales going to support the organization. The Niagara Falls non-profit organization works to provide food and essential items to residents along with social care programs.
“When we talked about the exhibition, we felt it was important to pick a foundation in the area to help,” Hibbard said. “We toured Heart, Love & Soul together and felt it was the best fit for what we’re trying to do.”
The exhibition plans on being open at 7 p.m. on Friday, with Gallo open for regular hours until 4 p.m. that day when the art will be set up. Tickets can be purchased at www.gallrestaurants.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.