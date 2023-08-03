Students are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fire on the campus. A reenactment of the 2018 massacre that left 17 dead, 17 wounded and hundreds emotionally traumatized, is scheduled to be conducted Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, as part of lawsuits filed by the victims' families and the injured. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)