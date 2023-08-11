Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.