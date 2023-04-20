Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.