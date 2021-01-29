FILE — In this April 17, 2017, file photo, Race Director Dave McGillivray looks on from the platform at the start of the 2017 Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass. Event organizers and other unconventional logistics experts are using their skills to help the nation vaccinate as many people against COVID-19 as possible. Since the 2021 Boston Marathon is on hold until fall, McGillivray has been tapped by the state of Massachusetts to run mass vaccination operations at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)