Attorney General William Barr crosses Pennsylvania Avenue NW from the Department of Justice building, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Washington. Barr said on Saturday Barr said that while it's up to state and local leadership to halt the violence, the Department of Justice would support their efforts and take "all action necessary" to enforce federal law that prohibits crossing state lines to participate in or incite violent rioting. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)