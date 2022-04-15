Passover is a solemn observation and yet a joyous one, the Jewish observance of the escape of slaves from Egypt through the dusty desert.
Don and Betty King and family observed the first night of passover with a Seder Friday evening at the King’s Chilton Avenue home.
The King’s observed with family and friends, a tribe of about 20 for the symbolic feast guided by a Haggadah adapted from www.jewbelong.com . The Haggadah is filled with light-hearted wisdom and song, for example, even before getting into the depth of the matter, it touches on diversity as well as inclusion and the fact hate is hate and is colorblind.
For the Kings, the Seder plate has a special role and symbolic contents
It’s worth noting that the King’s jewbelieve Seder Haggadah included numerous lighthearted parody songs as well as the lyrics to John Lennon’s “Imagine”.
The observance also includes "Maggid: The story of Passover"
The King family observance included daughters Robin King, Kathryn Englehart, and Sara King as well as grandson Amartya Eswaran-King.
