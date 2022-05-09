Oakwood to honor vets

Charles B. Gaskill is one of the Oakwood residents who will be honored on Memorial Day.  He was born in Wilson in 1841 and at 20, enlisted as a private in the Civil War. He was assigned to the 44th New York Infantry. As a 2nd lieutenant, he was sent to the battlefield. At the battle of Gaines Mills, Va., he was seriously wounded, taken prisoner, and held for a month. His wounds were improperly treated. After a prisoner exchange, he was sent to hospital in Baltimore to convalesce. Nine months later, Gaskill resumed activity as captain in the 78th United State Colored Troops. He was brevetted (honored with increased rank but not pay) major for meritorious conduct at the battle of Gaines' Mills, and lieutenant colonel for meritorious conduct at the battle of Fredericksburg.

 The Oakwood Cemetery Association will hold a short service to remember those who have been buried in Oakwood in the last year, and to honor the memory of military residents.

“We welcome family members of our residents as well as the general the lives and service of military,” said Tim Baxter, chairman of the event.

There are over 1,000 military members buried in Oakwood, from the Revolution all the way through the present.

The event will feature patriotic music as well as a reading of “In Flanders Fields.” Names of those who have passed in the last year will be read with a symbolic chime tolling for each.

The ceremony is planned at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30 in the Veterans’ Section of the Cemetery at 763 Portage Road in Niagara Falls.

Oakwood Cemetery was founded in 1852 and is home to many of Niagara’s most historical figures. The current Memorial Day tradition was founded by board member Connie Rhody.

 

