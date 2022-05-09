Oakwood to honor vets

Charles B. Gaskill is one of the Oakwood residents who will be honored on Memorial Day. He was born in Wilson in 1841 and at 20, enlisted as a private in the Civil War. He was assigned to the 44th New York Infantry. As a 2nd lieutenant, he was sent to the battlefield. At the battle of Gaines Mills, Va., he was seriously wounded, taken prisoner, and held for a month. His wounds were improperly treated. After a prisoner exchange, he was sent to hospital in Baltimore to convalesce. Nine months later, Gaskill resumed activity as captain in the 78th United State Colored Troops. He was brevetted (honored with increased rank but not pay) major for meritorious conduct at the battle of Gaines' Mills, and lieutenant colonel for meritorious conduct at the battle of Fredericksburg.