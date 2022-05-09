Oakwood to honor vets

The Oakwood Cemetery Association will hold a short service to remember those who have been buried in Oakwood in the last year, and to honor the memory of military residents.
“We welcome family members of our residents as well as the general the lives and service of military,” said Tim Baxter, chairman of the event.
There are over 1,000 military members buried in Oakwood, from the Revolution all the way through the present.
The event will feature patriotic music as well as a reading of “In Flanders Fields.” Names of those who have passed in the last year will be read with a symbolic chime tolling for each.
The ceremony is planned at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30 in the Veterans’ Section of the Cemetery at 763 Portage Road in Niagara Falls.
Oakwood Cemetery was founded in 1852 and is home to many of Niagara’s most historical figures. The current Memorial Day tradition was founded by board member Connie Rhody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.