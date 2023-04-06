A New York state parolee who led police on a foot chase following his failure to yield at a traffic stop early Thursday in the Town of Wheatfield is now facing numerous charges, including reckless driving.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported that around 3 a.m. Thursday a deputy observed a vehicle driving southbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard at a high rate of speed. According to the sheriff's office, the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield, prompting the deputy to engage in pursuit.
The sheriff's office said the driver of the vehicle, Milton L. Davis IV, drove behind a vacant building at the corner of Ward Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard before exiting his vehicle and fleeing on foot.
Patrol units from Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the Town of Niagara and New York State Police responded and set up a perimeter. Officers, with help from the sheriff’s office drone, found Daniels IV in a tree line north of Lemke Drive. Once located by police, Daniels surrendered without incident, police said.
Daniels was charged with reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and a penal law charge, unlawful fleeing in the second degree.
Daniels, who was under supervision of the New York State Division of Parole at the time of the incident, was processed at the Niagara County Correctional Facility and released on an appearance ticket. The sheriff's office indicated that it notified the parole office about the incident.
