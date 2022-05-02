NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot

This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body worn camera video shows Thomas Webster, in red jacket, at a barricade line at on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Jurors have returned to court to deliberate in the federal trial of a New York Police Department veteran charged with assaulting an officer who tried to protect the Capitol from an attacking insurrectionist mob last year. (Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)