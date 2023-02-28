Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.