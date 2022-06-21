Youngstown back in the Spirit of the 80s 

The Spirit of the 80s returns this weekend with the popular new wave/synth-pop legends China Crisis at the Ontario House aka “The Stone Jug,” 358 Main St. Youngstown.
One of the most iconic English bands of the 1980s, China Crisis is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special concert in the Jug's intimate setting on Sunday night.
China Crisis was part of a wave of new wave/ synth pop Liverpool acts in the late 1970s and 1980s including OMD, Echo and The Bunnymen, and Frankie Goes to Hollywood.
Eddie Lundon and Gary Daly, founding members of the band, released their debut album "Difficult Shapes and Passive Rhythms" in 1982. They found major success in the UK with five Top 40 singles, ten Top 50 singles, and five Top 40 albums as well as hits across Australia, Europe, and the Americas.
China Crisis is known for its string of hit singles including "African & White," "Christian," "Working with Fire and Steel," "Black Man Ray," and "Wishful Thinking" which were in heavy rotation during the New Wave heyday of the 1980s.
This concert marks the return of the annual The Spirit of the 80s events cancelled the past two years due to Covid restrictions.
Michelle Hosie and Michael Hanrahan run the festival. Hosie states, “It’s a celebration of the music of our youth — a chance to reunite with old friends and make new friends."
Adds Hanrahan, “Our goals are to keep the spirit of the 80s alive. What started with some members of the Lewiston-Porter Class of 1987 talking about their desire to bring in the bands we listened to in high school for our 25th reunion in 2012 planted the seed for the annual event."
Toronto's The Spoons performed that year. In the years following, top artists like Stan Ridgway, Dave Wakling & The English Beat along with Mike Peters and The Alarm have made The Spirit of the 80s a favorite stop on their national tours.
This Youngstown show will be a huge treat for fans old and new featuring all the hits with need arrangements and performed with a full band.
Doors will be at 3 p.m. Opening will be Reflector from Niagara Falls, then at 7 p.m., The Woodroes, from Lewiston performing classic '80s, will warm up the evening for China Crisis at 8 p.m.
Presale tickets are $20or $25 at the door.
