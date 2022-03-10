It’s Alive! Mel Brooks' electrifying musical comedy, "Young Frankenstein" will light up the Historic Palace Theatre stage tonight through March 20.
Under the direction of Christopher Parada, "Young Frankenstein" is brought to life through creative staging and musical numbers developed by the show's cast and crew members.
"This musical production incorporates all of your favorite moments from the original film, and new added flavor with song and dance," a release from the Palace Theatre stated. "In addition to the memorable songs, & comedic story, audiences will be wowed by the extraordinary dancing, costumes, and new special effects.
"Young Frankenstein" will be appearing on the Palace stage through March 20 with 7:30 p.m. performances Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. performances on Sunday. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $25 for veterans, students and children. Producers note the production is designed for mature audiences.
The Historic Palace Theatre is located on East Avenue in downtown Lockport. For more information, contact the Palace Theatre at (716) 438-1130 or visit the website www.lockportpalacetheatre.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.