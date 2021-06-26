WNY's LGBTQ history the focus of virtual event

Go beyond the rainbow and celebrate Pride with Preservation Buffalo Niagara and learn about Western New York’s LGBTQ History.
At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the virtual lecture From the Queen City to the Big Apple: LGBTQ Historical Connections in WNY and NYC will explore some of the landmarks of the gay liberation movement in both New York City and Western New York and gain new insights into similarities and differences between each city’s activities in the movement.
Discussing the Western New York sites will be Dr. Jeffry Iovannone, cofounder of PBN’s Gay Places Initiative. Founded in 2020 as a joint project between PBN and Dr. Iovannone, PBN’s Gay Places Initiative is dedicated to documenting, preserving, and celebrating LGBTQ historic sites in Western New York.
Joining Dr. Iovannone will be Ken Lustbader and Jay Shockley of the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project to discuss the New York City sites. Officially launched in 2015, the Project’s mission is to make an invisible history visible by identifying extant historic LGBTQ properties that will establish a visceral link to New York City’s past, document the community’s impact on American history and culture, and educate the public on what has been a largely unknown narrative.
“Preservation Buffalo Niagara is dedicated to raising awareness of LGBTQ history. By comparing the sites associated with gay liberation in New York City and Western New York we can create a more comprehensive narrative of LGBTQ history in New York State at this time” says Christiana Limniatis, Director of Preservation Services.
The presentation will also feature a special message from Daniel Mackay, deputy commissioner for Historic Preservation at State of New York Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation. New York’s State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) helps communities identify, evaluate, preserve, and revitalize their historic, archeological, and cultural resources.
The virtual lecture is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required; visit www.preservationbuffaloniagara.org to register. For more information, please contact Tia Brown at tbrown@pbnsaves.org, or call 852-3300.
