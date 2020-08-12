The Carnegie Art Center is hosting its Wine, Dine, Donate event at Webster’s Kitchen, 110 Webster St. from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday with 15% of sales made donated back to the Carnegie.
“As many nonprofits have seen a substantial reduction in donations, fundraisers, and support during the COVID-19 pandemic, Webster’s Kitchen would like to help by partnering with our local nonprofits in an effort to raise needed funds,” Webster’s Kitchen proprietor, Barbara Hughes said. “These events are our way of Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Webster’s Kitchen will feature a menu of cocktails and small plates for casual dining from 5 until 9 p.m. in the kitchen dining room and on their sidewalk dining in compliance with state compliance standards. The collaboration will entail a joint effort promoting the evening dining events to ensure a fruitful outcome for the nonprofit organizations. Reservations will not be available. This will be a first come, first served event.
The Carnegie Art Center will raffle off a drawing by David Corbett and an original painting by Peter Fowler at the event.
Fowler came to Buffalo after living and painting in Seville, Spain for 10 years. Born in Denver, Colorado, he is a graduate of Colorado College with a degree in economics. Fowler follows a theory about paint that emphasizes the raw painterly use of oils without much glazing or frill.
Buffalo cartoonist Corbett draws under the name Elwin, borrowed from his grandfather. His quick wit and loose style has attracted a loyal fan base on his Custom Cartoon Sunday, as well as in numerous publications, including the Bradford Journal and Buffalo Rising. His creations can also be seen wherever there’s a pen and blank cocktail napkin.
Tickets for the raffle cost $10 each or 3 tickets for $20 and can be purchased on the Carnegie Art Center’s website (www.carnegieartcenter.org) this week and in-person at the event. The winner of the painting by Fowler will be chosen at 9 p.m. on Saturday. The winning ticket will be placed back into the running for a chance to win the drawing by Corbett.
Proceeds will support the Carnegie Art Center, a non-profit organization that provides arts programming for the North Tonawanda region and beyond. Originally built as the library for the city of North Tonawanda, the center has provided high-quality arts programming since 1976. The center has re-opened since the Phase 4 announcement and they've started to host concerts, exhibitions and classes again. Learn more about the Carnegie Art Center and their current list of offerings on their website: www.carnegieartcenter.org.
