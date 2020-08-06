Webster's Kitchen lending a hand to local groups

Webster’s Kitchen has announced a collaboration with local nonprofit organizations to raise money with Wine, Dine & Donate fundraising events.
“As many nonprofits have seen a substantial reduction in donations, fundraisers and support during the COVID-19 pandemic, Webster’s Kitchen would like to help by partnering with our local nonprofits in an effort to raise needed funds,” explains Webster’s Kitchen proprietor Barbara Hughes. “These events are our way of neighbors helping neighbors.”
Local nonprofits can pick any Friday or Saturday through Sept. 26 to host an evening of dining and drinks, where 15 percent of the evening’s sales will go to the nonprofit. Webster’s Kitchen will feature a menu of cocktails and small plates for casual dining from 5 until 10 p.m. each weekend in the Kitchen dining room and on our sidewalk dining in compliance with NYS COVID19 compliance standards.
The collaboration will entail a joint effort promoting the evening dining events to ensure a fruitful outcome for the nonprofit organizations.
The next Wine, Dine & Donate event this Saturday benefits North Tonawanda's Project Pride. Upcoming fundraisers include: Carnegie Art Center (Aug. 15), Niagara County Hospice (Aug. 28), and Breast Cancer Network of WNY (Aug. 29).
Webster’s Kitchen, 110 Webster St., North Tonawanda, is a two-year-old event space that hosts weekly cooking classes and events.
For more information to partner with Webster’s Kitchen for an event, contact Andrea Piotrowski at 264-4314 or andrea@westersnt.com.
