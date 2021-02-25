BUFFALO — Despite complications brought on by COVID-19 and changes to the world as we know it, the mission of the Variety Club of Buffalo remains vital to thousands of families and children in Western New York. With Erie County Health Department approved protocols in place, the 59th annual Variety Kids Telethon will be produced and presented from both the studios of WGRZ Channel 2, and the Variety Club Headquarters, 6114 Broadway in Lancaster from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The presentation will also be streamed live at www.wgrz.com
The Sunday telecast will originate completely from the Variety location from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. live on WBBZ-TV, Channel 67.1 on-air; Cable 5; FiOS 5; Dish 5; DirecTV67. The Sunday presentation will be streamed live on the Variety Club of Buffalo Facebook page.
Now entering its 59th year, the Variety Kids Telethon has endured because of the support from tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers who tune in and pledge their support each year, along with corporate partners who participate in our “Corporate Match.” Telethon proceeds benefit dozens of local children’s nonprofits right here in Western New York in addition to the Variety Tent #7/Robert Warner MD Rehabilitation Center at the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital. Our Variety Kids Telethon holds the distinction of being the longest running locally produced telethon in the country, and in 2020 raised more than $1,000,000.
For 2021, prominent attorney Paul Cambria (also Chief Barker of Variety) will return with the president of the Buffalo Common Council, the Rev. Darius Pridgen, to co-host the telethon from the Variety headquarters both Saturday and Sunday.
The Goo Goo Dolls will return for the third year in a row, virtually. Robby Takac will join the program live on Saturday night, and recorded on Sunday. Their song “Better Days” will serve as an anthem for what we hope 2021 to be, along with a concert performance of their song, “Fearless!”
Personalities from Channel 2, including Scott Levin, Maryalice Demler, Claudine Ewing, Melissa Holmes, Pete Gallivan, and Kate Welshofer will be at the station Saturday night.
Personalities from WBBZ-TV, including Mercedes Wilson, Kim Piazza, “Polka Buzz” host Ron Dombrowski, and “Passionate Living” host Catherine Miller will appear Sunday, socially distanced, along with radio personalities Shredd & Ragan from 103.3FM The Edge; Dave Jickster from 97 Rock; Adriana Viverette from WBLK-FM; and Clay Moden from WYRK 106.5FM.
