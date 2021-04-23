• TODAY: Ghost Hunt & Paranormal Investigation at the Western Block — Art247, 247 Market St., Lockport (404-9884) at 7-8:30 p.m., 9-10:30 p.m., 11p.m. - 12:30 a.m. Investigate historic areas of the former Western Block, with existing structures dating back to the early 1800s. Pre-registration required. Masks are required to be worn for the duration of the tour.
• SUNDAY: Saturday Yoga Series at Freedom Run Winery. Freedom Run Winery, 5138 Lower Mountain Rd., Lockport (433-4136). At 11 a.m. Join Freedom Run Winery for its Saturday Yoga Series with Kathy from Suma Cura Wellness Center. All levels welcome. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and class starts promptly at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online or in the Tasting Room, and includes a glass of wine following the class. Please bring your own yoga mat, towel, water, and a mask.
• SUNDAY: Explore the New Gorgeview Trail Whirlpool State Park, Niagara Scenic Pkwy., Niagara Falls (282-5154), 10 a.m. Here’s your chance to explore the new rim trail along the Niagara Gorge. Great views await you on this spring day! Space is extremely limited, pre-registration is required via phone. Masks are required if over the age of 2. Bring equipment that may enhance your experience including binoculars, magnifiers, and camera. Program is subject to change.
• SUNDAY: Psychic Sunday. The Winery at Marjim Manor, 7171 E Lake Rd., Appleton (778-7001) from 1-4 p.m. Psychic mediums and tarot card readers, trained by Ivy Rivera, will be present for readings. Reservations are required.
• SUNDAY: Fun Facts with Kelly – Hidden Pond Edition, Joseph Davis State Park, 4143 Lower River Rd., Lewiston (282-5154) at 2 p.m. Venture through a maze of trails to discover what lies within! Find hidden gems in the park, teeming with wetland wildlife. Space is extremely limited, pre-registration is required via phone.
• WEDNESDAY: Art Buffet. Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. 282- 7530. 7 p.m. Join art instructor, Julie O'Connor, at the NACC as she helps guide you to make your own unique creation whether it's painting, jewelry making, or crafting! All materials will be provided. Pre-registration is required.
