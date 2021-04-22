Things to do in the Niagara Region this week

ONLINE
· TODAY AND SATURDAY: White Whiskers Auction: An online auction to benefit White Whiskers Dog Sanctuary, with many items to bid on including Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears helmets, porcelain dolls, Barbie Dolls, baseball cards, a bell collection, cookbooks, Mother’s Day presents and more. The auction ends at 8 p.m. For more information visit online at www.whitewhiskerswny.org.
• TODAY: The Artpark Idea Series at 7 p.m. today on Zoom with host Dr. Anthony Bannon and Artpark President Sofya Clark engaging with artists live. This edition features internationally renowned Buffalo artist, Philip Burke, who has captured the hearts and minds of rock and roll fans, movie aficionados, sports enthusiasts, politicos, and the general public for over 30 years. His work has adorned the pages and covers of Time, Newsweek, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, GQ, Vogue, Sports Illustrated, The New York Times, The New York Observer, Slate, Talk, Rolling Stone, and countless other publications. For the past several seasons, Artpark patrons have experienced Burke live-painting during select concert events. Produced with the assistance of Destination Niagara USA. The minimum donation is $5. For more information visit Artpark.net.
· SATURDAY: The Dale Association Virtual Spring Meat Raffle: 12 rounds, 3-4 spins per round; 2 chances each spin, plus a 50/50 drawing. The raffle will be held on The Dale Assocation Facebook page on YouTube channel from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $50. For more information visit www.daleassociation.com.
COMING SOON
May 6-9
Niagara University Theatre’s final production of the 2020-21 season, ‘Songs for a New World,” by Jason Robert Brown, will be streaming online May 6 – 9 at theatre.niagara.edu.About a dozen students are in the free production which will include singing and dancing. In a story that illuminates the timelessness of self-discovery, Brown weaves a array of characters and history together in a moving collection of powerful songs that examine life, love and the choices we make.
OUTDOORS
MOTHER'S DAY EVENT
• MAY 9: Niagara Outfitters and Peaceful Waters Yoga of Lewiston are offering two wellness events on Mother’s Day as possible gifts for the moms in everyone’s life. The first is a fitness walk and yoga and the second is a historic walk and yoga. Both events begin at 2 p.m. and end with a social hour at Hennepin Park with tapas provided by Carmelo’s Coat of Arms. Cost $30. Pre-register at www.niagaraoutfitters.com.
• WEEKLY: Niagara Falls City Market at Market Square, 15th St., and Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Mon., Wed., and Fri. Fresh fruit and vegetable market.
• WEEKLY: North Tonawanda City MarketCorner of Payne Ave., and Robinson St., North Tonawanda, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tues., Thurs., and Sat. Fresh produce, flowers, pastries and more.
