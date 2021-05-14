Things to do in the Niagara Region this week

•SATURDAY: Ghost Hunt & Paranormal Investigation at the Western Block — Art247, 247 Market St., Lockport (404-9884) Investigate historic areas of the former Western Block, with existing structures dating back to the early 1800s. Pre-registration required. Masks required. Tours available: 7-8:30 p.m.; 9-10:30 p.m.; 11pm -12:30 a.m.
• SATURDAY: The Roaming Table - Lewiston Food Tours — On Center Street in Lewiston (866-3302), from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sample food from area restaurants and listen to tales of Lewiston history on a Historic Lewiston Tour or a Prohibition Food and Drink Tour. Visit online for details at www.lewistonfoodtours.com.
• SATURDAY AND THURSDAY: Niagara Falls Culinary Institute Cooking Class — Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, 28 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. From 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday: Lobster; Thursday: Moroccan. The Niagara Falls Culinary Institute offers a variety of hands-on culinary, baking, and beverage classes. Each class is a good mix of information, demonstration, and hands-on learning. Classes are available both in-person and remotely (at a discounted rate). In-person participants are required to wear masks at all times in class. Pre-registration required.
• SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Saturday Yoga Series at Freedom Run Winery, Freedom Run Winery, 5138 Lower Mountain Rd., Lockport (433-4136 ), 11 a.m. Join Kathy from Suma Cura Wellness Center. All levels welcome. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and class starts promptly at 11 a.m. On Sunday, join Yoga with Christine Harbison. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and class starts promptly at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online or in the Tasting Room and include a glass of wine following the class.
• THROUGH MAY 22: Elements Exhibition Art247, 247 Market St., Lockport (404-9884) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with extended hours of 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. This exhibition focuses on the Five Elements of Japanese Philosophy: Earth, Water, Fire and the Void.
• THROUGH MAY 27: MY Colours OUR TRUTH Exhibition Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda (694-4400) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The exhibition will showcase artwork by the WNY-Urban Arts Collective and serves as visual representations of each artist’s own lived experience.
• THROUGH MAY 20: ‘Beyond the Glass’ Wine Tasting & Tour — Freedom Run Winery, 5138 Lower Mountain Rd., Lockport (433-4136) at 1 to 5 p.m.m. Learn about the rich history and wide variety of wine produced as well as the harvest and production process. Includes 4 wine tastings and an individually wrapped artisanal presentation of cheese, salami, and crackers, chosen to pair best with the wine tasting. Space is limited, pre-registration is required at www.freedomrunwinery.com.
Outdoor Adventure
• SATURDAY THROUGH MAY 27: Niagara Falls Illumination Niagara Falls State Park, Niagara Falls from 8:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. Enjoy a colorful illuminations display nightly.
• SATURDAY: Honorable Harvest, Artpark, 450 South Street, Lewiston, (282-5154) from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Explore and experience local plant species through their origin stories and traditional uses. Space is extremely limited, pre-registration is required via phone. Masks are required over the age of 2. Bring equipment that may enhance your experience including binoculars, magnifiers, and camera.
Shopping
• SATURDAY: Lockport Community Market, Harrison Place, Building #3 140 South St, Lockport (434-0212) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every first and third Saturday of the month, find fresh and local produce, food products, crafters and artisans at this indoor market. Before attending the market, please visit the website to review the list of rules thatto create a safe and easy shopping environment.
• MONDAY, WEDNESDAY AND FRIDAY: Niagara Falls City Market Pine Ave., Market Square, between 18th and 19th streets. off Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Fresh fruit and vegetable market. Year round.
• TODAY, TUESDAY AND THURSDAY: North Tonawanda City Market, Corner of Payne Ave., and Robinson St., North Tonawanda, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Fresh produce, flowers, pastries and more. Year round.
This list has been compiled by Destination Niagara USA. All event dates and details are subject to change. Registration may be required. Masks are required at all attractions, and events.
