Things to do in the Niagara Region this week

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 48F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening becoming clear late. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.