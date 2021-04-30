Things to do in the Niagara Region this week

IN PERSON
• SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Saturday will be the ribbon cutting for the opening of the Rustic Buffalo Outdoor Artisan Market, 6610 Shawnee Road, North Tonawanda, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 31. The location features artisan wares, fresh baked goods, and more with over 135 local artisans on-site every weekend. The Bake Shop and Café is open for fresh sweets, and also features the work of 45 local artisans, plus a gourmet kitchen, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors to the outdoor market can also visit the original indoor Artisan Market shopping space which is open daily. This boutique-style store is home to over 110 resident artisans who are continuously refining and creating new goods. There's also a family game zone for the kids. For more information visit rusticbuffalodecor.com.
• SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Saturday Yoga Series at Freedom Run Winery, Freedom Run Winery, 5138 Lower Mountain Rd., Lockport (433-4136 ), 11am. Join the yogi from Suma Cura Wellness Center. All levels welcome. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and class starts promptly at 11 a.m. On Sunday, join Yoga with Christine Harbison. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and class starts promptly at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online or in the Tasting Room, and includes a glass of wine following the class.
• SATURDAY: Lockport Community Winter Market, Harrison Place, Building #3, 140 South St., Lockport ( 434-0212), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find fresh and local produce, food products, crafters and artisans at this indoor market. Before attending the market, please visit the website to review the list of rules that will help create a safe and easy shopping environment.
• THROUGH MAY 22: Elements Exhibition Art247, 247 Market St., Lockport (404-9884), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 5 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. This exhibition focuses on the Five Elements of Japanese Philosophy: Earth, water, fire wind and the void.
• SATURDAY THROUGH MAY 6: ‘Beyond the Glass’ Wine Tasting & Tour at Freedom Run Winery, Freedom Run Winery, 5138 Lower Mountain Road, Lockport (433-4136). Learn about the rich history and wide variety of wine produced as well as the harvest and production process. Includes four wine tastings and an individually wrapped artisanal presentation of cheese, salami, and crackers, chosen to pair best with the wine tasting. Space is limited, pre-registration is required.
• SATURDAY THROUGH MAY 27: MY Colours Our Truth Exhibition, Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda (694-4400), 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The exhibition will showcase artwork by the WNY-Urban Arts Collective and serves as visual representations of each artist’s own lived experience.
• THURSDAY: Niagara Falls Culinary Institute Cooking Class — Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, 28 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls (210- 2550), 6 p.m. Fresh pasta, perfectly executed sauce, crispy chicken — all the best parts of going out for dinner done by you! Classes are available both in-person and remotely. Pre- registration required.
• THROUGH MAY 14: Niagara Falls illumination, Niagara Falls State Park, Niagara Falls, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Enjoy a colorful illuminations display nightly. Tuesday, May 4 at 9:15 p.m., 10:15 p.m., and 11:15 p.m., Niagara Falls will be illuminated red in support of National Travel and Tourism Week.
COMING SOON
May 6: Niagara University Theatre’s final production of the 2020-21 season, ‘Songs for a New World,” by Jason Robert Brown, will be streaming online May 6 – 9 at theatre.niagara.edu.
About a dozen students are in the free production which will include singing and dancing. In a story that illuminates the timelessness of self-discovery, Brown weaves a array of characters and history together in a moving collection of powerful songs that examine life, love and the choices we make.
MAY 8: Niagara Outfitters and Peaceful Waters Yoga of Lewiston are offering two wellness events. The first is a fitness walk and yoga and the second is an historic walk and yoga. Both events begin at 2 p.m. May 8 and end with tapas and a social hour at Hennepin Park with tapas provided by Carmelo’s Coat of Arms. Cost $30. Pre-register at www.niagaraoutfitters.com.
YEAR ROUND
Niagara Falls City Market Pine Ave., Market Square, between 18th and 19th streets. off Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Fresh fruit and vegetable market.
North Tonawanda City Market, Corner of Payne Ave., and Robinson St., North Tonawanda, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Fresh produce, flowers, pastries and more.
This list has been compiled with the assistance of Destination Niagara USA. All event dates and details are subject to change. Registration may be required. Masks are required at all attractions, and events.
