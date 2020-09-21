Theatre of Youth unveils new logo

As it continues to serve children and families in Western New York, Theatre of Youth, now in its 49th season, has unveiled its new logo.
Theatre of Youth’s new logo embodies the TOY experience which sparks joy and wonder where curiosity is peaked, understanding is inspired, and new possibilities emerge - where the kaleidoscope of a young person’s limitless imagination creates their individual interpretation.
Led by TOY’s Marketing Director, the creative process to develop TOY’s new logo started over one year ago with the design team at locally-based White Bicycle Agency. Everything from the history of the organization to the impact of TOY’s educational programs, feedback from patrons about their experiences and themes of the productions were discussed and analyzed as part of the process in the development of the new logo. A modular artistic design was chosen and was incorporated in the illustrations for the 2019-20 season productions while TOY continued to work with the agency in establishing the new logo.
“Theatre of Youth’s logo is a symbol of new possibilities for both TOY and our audiences. White Bicycle has been a dynamic partner in bringing this project to life. TOY is committed to adapting and using creativity, imagination and the magic of theatre to help children understand the world around them. In a world filled with wonder and worries, the community can count on TOY for providing unique experiences and a brave space for children to share their voices and stories,” said Interim Executive Director Tracy Snyder.
Adapting to the changes necessary to continue to serve its audiences, TOY began offering its workshops (for those in grades kindergarten through high school) virtually this summer and recently has begun its Fall Virtual Workshops. Plans are also underway to offer two virtual productions this season including the 2018’s archival production of "New Kid," about immigration, inclusion and change, by Dennis Foon and directed by Meg Quinn as well as S.E. Hinton’s poignant story "The Outsiders," adapted by Christopher Sergel and directed by Chris Kelly, in the spring, 2021, which was canceled due to COVID-19 after just one public performance.
