Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A few showers this morning then thundershowers developing during the afternoon hours. High 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder is possible early. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.