The Alleyway Theater is presenting the rolling world premiere of "The Magnolia Ballet" by Chicago playwright Terry Guest through Saturday.
The story is a coming of age experience told through the history of the American deep south dating back for centuries. The script is complex and intriguing , and its execution is pulled off in amazing fashion due to the superb acting performances the four company members.
Nigel Reynolds, Richard Satterwhite, Dennis Anthony Wilson and Shawn Adiletta.
The crew has designed a perfect set, and these four cast members completely understand the relationship between the other characters, and the relationship between the characters and the audience.
Director Carlos R.A. Jones has put together a well thought out and worthwhile performance, that can be educational and of interest to many members of our community. The suggested age for an audience member, in this writer‘s opinion would be 16 and up, because of the complex nature of some of the historical events. Notwithstanding the play delivers a powerful message and allows the audience to walk away asking themselves important questions about where we were in our country‘s history in the past, and where we’re going in the future, as this great nation moves forward.
Corey Ronald Walter is a Niagara Falls resident and a member of SAG-AFTRA.
