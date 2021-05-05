The Juicery set to reopen in Delaware Park

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy has announced a new partnership that brings nostalgia to Delaware Park – The Juicery will make its return to the kiosk at the Nottingham and Meadow Drive entrance thanks to Angelo Canna and business partner Jake Caprow.
“Spending summers in the park as a child, running around, playing baseball, all with the anticipation that at some point we would get to stop by The Juicery are some of my fondest memories. It was an energizing jewel, a quaint little shack surrounded by the vibrant green of our beautiful Delaware Park,” said Angelo Canna of The Juicery. “I set out to bring back The Juicery, the one we all remember and that’s exactly what I’m doing.”
“Spring means renewal and energy for all our parks and patrons,” said Stephanie Crockatt, executive director, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. “After a year of closure, we are thrilled to welcome a new partnership with Angelo Canna and his team as they refresh one of Delaware Park’s memorable features and provide an array of tasty items for a variety of park goers.”
The Juicery will be open from dawn to dusk, seven days a week. Menu items will include: Pita pockets, salads, acai bowls, smoothies, milkshakes, and ice cream.
For more information on The Juicery and Delaware Park, visit www.thejuicery716.com and www.bfloparks.org.
