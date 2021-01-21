'The Flow Through Wanakena' coming to an end

The Carnegie Art Center's “The Flow Through Wanakena" exhibition is running through Jan. 30 in its Rotunda Gallery space. This exhibition features photography by Michael Mandolfo.
"The Flow Through Wanakena" is a series of abstract photographs that explore foam patterns created by vegetation along the Five Ponds Wilderness area. As water passes through this vegetation, a naturally occurring surfactant is formed creating clean white foam. The foam forms patterns on the dark water surface downstream as it flows from the Oswegatchie River into Cranberry Lake. The inlet is located in the Adirondack hamlet of Wanakena.
“Through this Exhibit I hope to encourage viewers to pause and reflect on the fragile beauty of our waterways," Mandolfo said.
The artist invites the viewer to reflect on how water affects our lives. What connections do we share with water and with nature in general? What does water say to us? Where does it take our thoughts?
These abstract photographs were composed full-frame in the camera without the use of double exposure or cropping. This series of seven photographs is printed on cotton sateen fabric. Prints are hung 4” from the wall allowing airflow to cause movement in the image.
All are welcome to view the exhibition during gallery hours: 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday It is free to attend the exhibition.
Mandolfo is a fine art photographer based in Buffalo who has won numerous national and international awards for commercial photography and video production. His commercial work has appeared in Interior Design Magazine and in Times Square. His artwork hangs in hotels in the US and Japan including many prominent Las Vegas properties such as Caesars Palace, Mirage, New York New York, Bally's, Tropicana, and Freemont Hotel and Casino; in Arizona at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale and Hotel Monroe in Phoenix; in New York City at Courtyard by Marriott and The Michelangelo Hotel.
In 2010, he designed the Arcangel Gallery at the Buffalo Botanical Gardens and was the solo artist in its inaugural show. In addition to his most recent show at Canvas Gallery in early 2019 entitled "A Distant Voice," Mandolfo’s show "The Flow Through Wanakena" appeared at Otto’s Abode in the Adirondack Mountains in the fall of 2018, as well as in 2020 at the The Nancy Dryfoos Gallery in Kean University in Union, New Jersey.
The Carnegie Art Center is located in a structure built in 1904 as the City of North Tonawanda’s public library and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For more information contact the Carnegie Art Center at 694-4400 or view our website at www.carnegieartcenter.org.
