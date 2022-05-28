The Dude Abides: Retro Tuesday returns to the Transit Drive-In

The popular moviegoing attraction, Retro Tuesday, will continue at the Town of Lockport’s Transit Drive-In. The local Dipson Theatre chain, which purchased the drive-in recently, has announced that starting Tuesday, it will continue former owner Rick Cohen’s tradition of showing classic films, many from the 1970s and 1980s one night a week.
The Tuesday double features include a pairing of two family treasures on July 5. “Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory” from 1971 will play with one of the all-time great movies, “The Wizard Of Oz” from 1939.
A very clever booking for June 14 offers a rare opportunity to see director George Lucas’s ode to souped-up cars and early rock and roll, “American Graffiti” from 1973. Joining it is the comedy masterpiece, “Caddyshack” from 1980.
A zany night for the ages on Aug. 16 has the gang from “Monty Python And The Holy Grail” (1975) sharing the experience of watching movies under the stars with “The Big Lebowski” (1998).
Regarding Cohen, he was interviewed for the new documentary “Back To The Drive-In,” which will have a special evening screening at the Transit on Monday, June 6.
Other film favorites scheduled to be shown in the Retro Tuesday series are: May 31: “The Breakfast Club”and “Pretty In Pink,” June 7: “The Goonies” and “Gremlins,” June 21: “Twister” and “Austin Powers,” June 28: “National Lampoon’s Animal House” and “The Blues Brothers,” July 12: “Back To The Future” and “Ghostbusters” (1984).
Also, July 19: “The Outsiders” and “Stand By Me,” July 26: “Elf” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” Aug. 2: “Ferris Bueller's Day Off” and “Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark,” Aug. 9: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone” and “Harry Potter And The Chamber of Secrets,” Aug. 21: “Grease” and “Dirty Dancing,” Aug. 30: “Fast Times At Ridgemont High” and “Dazed and Confused.”
Showtimes and ticket information for Retro Tuesday are available on the theatre’s website: transitdrivein.com.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
