The Baggs Jazz Project features homegrown talent

LOCKPORT — Joshua Vacanti isn’t the only act in town.
After a night of listening to Lockport’s homegrown hero at the Palace, perhaps the local gang will be hyped up enough to check out five plucky, also Lockport bred, musicians jam to a jazzy groove the next day at Attitudes at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The band, called The Baggs Jazz Project, features Paul LaGreca, 18, on saxophone, Jordan Heburn, 18, singing her heart out, Jake Baggett, 29, on guitar/vocals/soundguy, Sergey Dumphrey, 18, on drums and Charlie Baggett, 17, the leader of the group on keyboards and vocals.
“It was originally just me Sergey and Paul and we were trying to find a name for the band. So, we do what any professional group would do and go to a name generator online,” Charlie said. “Somehow The Baggs Jazz Project was conjured up, because my nickname is ‘Baggs.’ So, not even by choice I was kind of thrusted into the front of the band, so I was like, ‘OK, I’ll take the reigns of this.’ ”
From its humble beginnings of playing jazz standards, Baggett’s older brother Jake Baggett’s addition helped a lot as the band started getting gigs.
“We do a lot of different music,” the younger Baggett said. “We like to appeal to the masses. Playing at a bar we’ve got to adapt to our surroundings, but at the same time we have jazz in our name. So, we like to incorporate jazz into it, and do some jazz songs as well as revamping some older songs. (For example) we do "(Everybody) Backstreet's Back," but with a Latin feel.”
The band developed a set list of pop and rock standards, but made them their own.
“Literally jazz it up to make it our own and fit the Baggs Jazz Project,” Jake Baggett said.
If that doesn’t work, there’s no reason not to throw some names around.
“Joshua Vacanti is our second cousin,” Charlie said. “I arranged ‘Have Yourself a Merry Christmas’ for my music teacher. … I arranged it for him, then I actually met Josh there. That’s the first time I formally met him. I’d seen him at family reunions when I was younger.”
Like Vacanti, the players in the Jazz Baggs Project got their chops in the Lockport school system.
“Mr. (Rob) Pacillo has been (great), and most of the music capabilities I’ve learned have been from Mr. Pacillo,” Heburn said. “When I came into high school, I’d never had a voice lesson before. I was alway singing, but he’s the one who really put me on track to a more professional sound.”
While both Charlie and Heburn are pursuing careers outside music – Charlie wants to be a pilot and Heburn is in the criminal justice program at Niagara University, the rest of the band are following where the sounds leads them.
Dumphrey will be attending Berkeley School of Music next fall and already has a taste for the spotlight.
“At my job, I’ve been stopped numerous times now, and someone will say, ‘Hey, I saw you last night at Attitudes. You guys were awesome!’,” Dumphrey said. “Everyone here is so kind and they support us.”
LaGreca started saxophone in third grade and doesn’t plan to stop.
“After a lot of hard practice, and several temper tantrums, I eventually rose up and I think I became a pretty good musician,” LaGreca said. “I got to play places like Carnegie Hall. I’m going to be returning there this February.”
The Baggs Jazz Project was never meant to hold a solid lineup. Baggett, the keyboardist and future pilot, said he hopes that there will be many musicians who come through the band on the way to other things.
“Here’s the thing about The Baggs Jazz Project. The project implies it’s not necessarily one entity. It’s a revolving door of multiple people, like Snarky Puppy or even Steely Dan. Just having people filter through,” he said. “So, this isn’t always going to be us. Who knows? Maybe it will be none of us, maybe it will be all of us. We don’t know.”
