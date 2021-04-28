Taylor Theater on the Kenan Center campus is reopening to the public on Saturday, more than 1 year after venues around the world were forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Musicians Samantha Jane, Jonah Krull and Evan Anstey will take the stage to a limited capacity audience. Each artist will play a 45-minute set with a 15-minute break in between each, singing their own original songs with some covers along the way. All proceeds from the show will benefit the Kenan Center’s Montessori Preschool.
"I grew up around Lockport so I’m thrilled to share my songs and stories at a venue that’s such a huge part of the community," Samantha Jane said. "A lot of lyrics have been written during quarantine and I’ve done a lot of recording at my apartment ... I have a couple new ones no one has heard before that I’ll be sharing and some upbeat hits to cover that hopefully everyone will know and be able to sing along to."
The gathering will include a lounge and donation-based refreshments bar for attendees. A limited number of tickets are available to meet capacity mandates. Interested attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets prior to Saturday. For tickets and more information go to: www.kenancenter.org.
