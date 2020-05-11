Organizers of the 2020 Taste of Buffalo have announced the cancellation of this year’s event in downtown Buffalo.
In its place will be a virtual version of the summer food festival, the Taste of Buffalo at Home.
The virtual Taste will still take place on July 11 and July 12 on the event's Facebook and Instagram channels. Organizers say the Taste of Buffalo at Home will embody the spirit of a live festival, bringing a fun, community-centric atmosphere into peoples’ homes with food, cooking demonstrations, live music, contests, games and more.
At the heart of Taste of Buffalo at Home will be the “Taste Takeout” initiative. More than half of the restaurants, food trucks, and wineries that were slated to participate in the original event will instead prepare special food and beverage deals available for takeout at their establishments beginning that weekend and continuing the following week while supplies last.
A full list of participants, menu items and information on how to order will be released in the coming weeks.
"In Western New York and around the world, the restaurant industry has been devastated by our new reality as a result of COVID-19. We can't be together in person, so our board of directors took a leap of faith and reinvented our festival in a virtual format to support the restaurants we all love so much," said Erin Collins, 2020 Taste of Buffalo chair.
An interactive, virtual festival guide will feature the full menu of Taste Takeout offerings, which will be announced in June, plus a schedule of online events with information and links to all of the various happenings. Here are a few of the other exciting online experiences Taste fans can look forward to:
• Interactive Cooking Demonstrations and Competitions — Cook along with our chefs or just watch delicious summertime recipes being prepared. Buffalo’s own Singing Cops will compete from their own kitchens too.
• Tops Virtual Wheel of Prizes — Spin the wheel to win prizes from your own computer or mobile device, just like you’re at the Tops tent.
• Live Music Presented by Tops — Local musicians and bands will perform throughout the weekend, streaming live on the Taste Facebook page. • Taste of Fun KidZone — Explore and More Children’s Museum will host interactive activities that kids and families can create in their own homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.