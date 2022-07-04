The Taste of Buffalo returns to downtown Buffalo this weekend with 11 new restaurants and food trucks.
Participating for the first time are Alchemy Wine and Beer, Big Ditch Brewing Co., Brodies, Caribbean Flava, Fat Lady's Cakes & Pies, Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, KT Caribbean Cuisine, Mi IsLa, Mother Cluckers, Steaksters, and Unbridled Café.
The nation's largest two-day food festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday along Delaware Avenue starting at Chippewa Street and continuing into Niagara Square.
In all, 40 restaurants and food trucks and five state wineries are scheduled to participate. In partnership with the Independent Health Foundation, each participating restaurant will again offer a "Healthy Option" menu item that is lower in fat and sodium. To provide flexibility in menu planning and portioning, restaurants will also provide a smaller "taste portion" of one or more of their menu items.
Admission to the Taste is free. Food and beverage tickets can be purchased at the festival in $6 sheets. Cash, Visa and Mastercard are accepted.
Participating Tops Markets are selling pre-sale Taste food ticket vouchers at the registers. Vouchers are available in $10 and $60 increments and are redeemable at the festival ticket tents. Each $60 voucher comes with four free, non-alcoholic beverages.
Several sponsors will also offer samples, demonstrations, and interactive activities:
• Make a $2 donation to Independent Health Foundation's Healthy Options at Home program to help feed the underserved in the community and receive a tray to carry all your food and drinks.
• Buy any two Coke products at any Coke tent and get a free Coke drawstring backpack, while they last.
• The Taste of Fun KidZone hosted by Explore & More Children's Museum will allows kids 10 and under fun activities like the WellNow teddy bear x-ray machine, Explore & More's farm to fork play area, and free samples of Lay's Stax, Cracker Jack, Keebler Cookies, and SweetTarts, while supplies last.
• The Culinary Stage will feature Buffalo's own Chef Darian Bryan and other great Buffalo chefs. The Taste of Buffalo scholarship recipients will also compete to make the best burger in the Student Burger Battle. New York Pork Producers Cooperative and Chef Eury Santana will present a small-bite pork belly recipe inspired by the Dominican Republic.
For more information, visit tasteofbuffalo.com.
